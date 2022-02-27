$0.22 EPS Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 236,124 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

