-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dermata Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

