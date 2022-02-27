$0.32 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.52. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after buying an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after buying an additional 321,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,688. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.