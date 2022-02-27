-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 470,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 435,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

