-$0.43 EPS Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AEYE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.07.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

