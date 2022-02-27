$0.50 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.01. 2,651,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $736.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,277,000 after buying an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 143,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 274,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 309,471 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.