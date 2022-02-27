$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. TriMas reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

TRS stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 52,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,291. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

