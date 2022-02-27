$0.56 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Cohu reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

