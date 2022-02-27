$0.57 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.21. 451,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

