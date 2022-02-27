$1.32 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.52. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 211,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,572. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

