$1.54 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post $1.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 36,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

