$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

TMHC stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,112. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

