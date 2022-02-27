$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.07 million and the highest is $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TACT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Barclays PLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

