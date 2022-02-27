1,023,024 Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 4.74% of CleanTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAQ. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $108,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

