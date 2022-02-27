1,023,024 Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 4.74% of CleanTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAQ. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $108,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

About CleanTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.