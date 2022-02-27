10,357 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $79,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $36,084,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $22,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $7,638,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.28 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.