10,483 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 175,679 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,125,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 565,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISA opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

