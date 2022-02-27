10,600 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by VPR Management LLC

VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. 2,372,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,142. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.