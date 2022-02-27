10,694 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 155.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 102.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

PLD traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.45. 2,933,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

