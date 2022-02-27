$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) to post $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

VLTA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of VLTA opened at $4.02 on Friday. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

