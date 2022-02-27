13,241 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGNE stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $194.50 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.95.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

