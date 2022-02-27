$135.88 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.76 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

