1,385,388 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,385,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth about $253,000.

Argus Capital stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. Argus Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

