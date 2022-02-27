150,000 Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,487,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITT stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

