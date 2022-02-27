$16.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $17.48 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $16.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

NYSE:BBY traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. 2,929,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,252. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $272,224,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

