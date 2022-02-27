16,556 Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

