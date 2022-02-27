$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 39,256,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,469,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

