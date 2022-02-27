$18.88 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.65 million to $20.10 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $67.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Several research firms have issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 25,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,031 shares of company stock valued at $729,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

