1,929 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

CRMT opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $114.22. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

