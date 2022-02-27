-$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.27). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

ARNA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. 761,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,795. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

