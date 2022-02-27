$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. 320,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

