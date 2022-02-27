$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 122.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $11,362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.