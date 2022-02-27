$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. LGI Homes reported earnings of $3.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGIH traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

