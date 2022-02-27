21,388 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HHC opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

