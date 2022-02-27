2,248 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

