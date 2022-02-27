2,375 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

