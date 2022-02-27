26,936 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

VEA stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12.

