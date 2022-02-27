278 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.92 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

