35,910 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

