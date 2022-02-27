3,617 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE FBHS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

