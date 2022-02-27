36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) vs. i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Critical Contrast

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 36Kr and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 i3 Verticals 0 1 2 1 3.00

36Kr currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 602.08%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 0.56 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.15 i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.81 -$4.46 million ($0.31) -85.32

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22% i3 Verticals -2.34% 7.03% 3.01%

Summary

i3 Verticals beats 36Kr on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software & Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

