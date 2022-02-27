$385.49 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will report sales of $385.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.70 million and the lowest is $381.50 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

NYSE OSH opened at $16.01 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,141,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

