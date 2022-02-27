4,539 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

