4,773 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

