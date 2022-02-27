500 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,135,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

