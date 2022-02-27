500 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.