$55.50 Million in Sales Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.22 million. High Tide reported sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $276.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.23 million to $286.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $376.03 million, with estimates ranging from $352.34 million to $415.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HITI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $263.03 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

