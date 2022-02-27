58,905 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $42.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.