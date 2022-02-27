58,905 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $42.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

