86 Research Upgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to “Buy”

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. 86 Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NetEase stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $120.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

