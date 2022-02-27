$908.51 Million in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will report sales of $908.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.22 million and the lowest is $891.80 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Hein Park Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 334,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,185. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $691.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

