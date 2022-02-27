Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.10.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,040 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

